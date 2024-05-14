We have an exciting opportunity for a GP in the Oldham area!

I'm currently working with a well-respected GP surgery in Oldham (OL1) who are currently looking for a GP to join their team on a permanent basis.

As a an Salaried GP you can work 5 session per week and you can set your working pattern so you can have the perfect work life balance. The practice are looking to offer between £10.5k to £11.5k per session and you'll benefit from 6 weeks annual leave + BH.

The practice has free parking and you'll be joining an excellent team who will make you feel welcome to the practice.

The Practice has 6700 patients on it's list and has a good CQC report and a great reputation within the community, which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this Practice.

You'll be expected to do your own admin and you must have experience on pathlink an docman.

Benefits

Earn up to £11.5k per session

Work 5 sessions per week

Set your own hours and day

6 weeks Annual leave + bank holidays

Free on site parking

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421