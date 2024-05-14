Bank Pre-Operative Assessment Nurse

Staff Nurse | Pre-Operative Assessment | Band 5/6 equivalent | Bank contract - flexible working |

Spire Harpenden Hospital is recruiting for an enthusiastic and committed Staff nurse to join our bank in Pre Operative Assessment. You will be working alongside an experienced and dynamic team covering a wide variety of specialisms. This unmissable opportunity will enable you to further develop your clinical skills in a modern and supportive environment.

This department is open 8am - 6pm Monday - Friday and we are looking for someone that can pick up shifts within these times. We are looking for someone ideally with experience within a POA or surgical setting but we are happy to offer training for the right candidate.

Spire Harpenden Hospital offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from London and its northern counties - Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. As the largest employer in Harpenden, the hospital prides itself in offering excellence in clinical quality, customer service and cleanliness. We have 5 state of the art Theatres and modern Surgical and Day Care Wards covering all major surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, plastics and medical patients amongst others

Duties and responsibilities:

- You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

- Undertake electronic pre-operative assessment of patients

- Identify and escalate patients of concern against the hospital's admission criteria to senior nursing staff

- Ability to undertake a full patient health assessment and triage their pre-operative assessment requirements

- Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

- Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

- Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others

- Promote best practice in health and safety and security

- Assist in maintaining and developing services

Who we're looking for:

- You will be a Registered Nurse with no restrictions on practise

- Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision

- Experience of working in an acute environment

- Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration

- A surgical background is desirable but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field

- Advanced IT skills for electronic pre-operative assessment system

- Phlebotomy, venepuncture and ECG skills desirable (or willing to be trained).

- Outstanding communication skills

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please email Louise Tankard @

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

