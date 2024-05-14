Pharmacy Dispenser | Cambridge Permanent | Occasional Saturdays

Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital are looking for a Pharmacy Dispenser to join their warm and friendly team on a Permanent basis.



Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital holds a long standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent, and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment for highly motivated healthcare professionals.



Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.



Duties and responsibilities:

As a Pharmacy dispenser, you will work in a fast-paced Pharmacy Department and be responsible for goods in/goods out, stock taking and ordering. You will also provide some face-to-face drug counselling to our patients from time to time.

Modify and structure data, information, computer records and stock management documents.

Assist in delivering pharmaceutical care to meet patient's health and wellbeing needs.

Assist in assessing people's health and wellbeing within the context of their medicines.

Develop own knowledge and skills and contribute to the development of others.

Who we're looking for:

Candidate to have completed a Dispensary assistant GPhC accredited course equivalent to NVQ2 qualification.

Ideally 1 years' experience as a Pharmacy Dispenser

Experience working in a busy dispensary either in a hospital environment or from a community pharmacy background.

Well organised

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park.

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion.

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.