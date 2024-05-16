Are you looking for a new Permanent position?

A friendly GP practice in Prestwood (HP16) area are currently looking for a Practice Nurse to join their team on a salaried permanent basis, working 3 days a week on £18.50 per hour.

You will be working alongside a well-established and experienced clinical team who will make you feel welcome to the practice and provide you with any help and support you may need.

To apply for this role, you will be required to have strong verbal and non-verbal communication skills and be confident in running their own clinics in:

Cytology,

Baby & Travel Immunisations

Chronic Disease Management

The surgery are offering up to £18.50, you'll be able to set your own hours/days and the start and finish times are flexible. The surgery free parking on site and has a good CQC report, which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this practice.

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Phone: 0114 275 7421