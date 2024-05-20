Registered Nurse - Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy Nurse

Chemotherapy Nurse | Chemotherapy | Band 6 | Brentwood | Full Time, No Nights.

Spire Hartswood Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Chemotherapy Nurse to join our experienced and dynamic team. This is a full-time role working 37.5 hours per week, 8am - 4pm. Evening clinics to be covered on a rotational basis.

Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities. Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide exemplary planned care for patients and assist in the management and organisation of care provision. Assess patients' health and wellbeing across a complex and changing caseload of cancer patients. Assist in the delivery of care to meet individuals' health and wellbeing needs throughout the cancer treatment pathway. Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information related to cancer patient care.

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

Have a minimum of 2 years chemotherapy experience.

SACT Passport is preferable.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care.

Strong communication skills

What Spire can offer you:

Training and development opportunities into specific tumor groups

ILS courses as standard

Opportunity to train in ALS

Advanced communications accredited training offered.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening.

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.