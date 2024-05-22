Clinical Governance Manager

Clinical Governance Manager | Governance Manager | Governance | Band 8a/b | Southend | Full Time

Spire Wellesley has an exciting opportunity for a Clinical Governance Manager to work closely with the Director of Clinical Services (DoCS), Hospital Director and Clinical Governance Consultant in leading clinical quality and the clinical governance strategy within the hospital. To work in coordination with the Health and Safety Officer ensuring effective risk management and take an active role in ensuring compliance with all hospital regulatory requirements.

To display and promote excellent clinical leadership in all areas of the hospital. To promote excellent customer service throughout the hospital, facilitating and coordinating corporate and local customer service initiatives and providing support to colleagues.

Spire Wellesley offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from across Essex. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, from the very best medical professionals, to our attentive and highly experienced support staff.

The Wellesley has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT. We have recently completed a Theatre refurbishment to further upgrade our theatre environment and bringing cutting edge technology to our hospital.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide exemplary planned care for patients while managing more than one clinical team.

To ensure the teams deliver effective patient care by providing excellent clinical and managerial leadership.

Deputise for the Director of Clinical Services in their absence.

To develop clinical practice within the hospital, examining new trends and introducing and embedding innovation and excellence in clinical practice throughout the clinical teams.

Who we're looking for:

Competence across a range of clinical, management and leadership skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration and further education and development.

Senior clinical management experience or evidence of working in a Clinical Governance role for a minimum of 3 years.

Evidence of substantial post clinical registration, continued professional development in clinically related and relevant subjects.

Evidence and in-depth knowledge of clinical governance, clinical audit, clinical effectiveness and the relevance of research in clinical practice

A degree is highly desirable.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park.

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.



