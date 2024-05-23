Physiotherapy Assistant | Part Time | Spire Bristol | Free Parking | Competitive pay plus fatastic benefits



Spire Bristol Hospital is seeking a Physiotherapy Assistant to join our dynamic and forward-thinking team. This presents an excellent opportunity for career progression and to gain experience in the private healthcare sector.



Duties and Responsibilities:

- Assisting the patients with functional activities of daily living, including walking, standing up

- from chair or bed, transferring.

- Teach and supervise simple exercise programmes for a patient

- Teach the use of walking aids

- Basic breathing exercises with patients as part of set programmes and give advice when needed during physical activity.

- Basic clinical advice and reassurance.

- Customer service / patient handling skills



Who we're looking for:

- NVQ/relevant qualifications surrounding health care or related topics

- Ability to deal with difficult and sensitive issues in a supportive and professional manner to effect positive outcomes

- Previous experience of working in supporting health or social service profession

- Understanding of medical terminology

- Excellent Administrative/Clerical and interpersonal and communication skills with a good telephone manner

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

- Approachable and helpful, empathic and caring

- Able to work as part of a team

- Flexible approach to work and working patterns



Working Hours: 22.5 hours per week, Monday to Wednesday, 7.5 hours days. 8-4pm

Contract Type: Permanent



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro-rata'd)

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park



Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together



Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

About Us:

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.















