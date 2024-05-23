Outpatient Coordinator | Cardiff | Part Time - 24hrs pw | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits |
Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking to recruit an Outpatient Coordinator to join their established team.
Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To provide a first class and effective service to patients, visitors, consultants and all internal departments.
- To undertake administrative role in handling consultant clinic requests, written request for appointments, and other administrative activities as they occur.
- To have excellent computer skills - to be able to deal with all appointments , requirements via the SAP system
- To receive incoming calls from patients, consultants, secretaries, general practice and other key customers as necessary.
- To provide administrative assistance in the preparation of clinic lists, patient registration forms, charging and all other duties as determined by your team and/or manager
- Pay attention to detail to ensure a seamless customer journey
- To be aware of departmental policies and procedures
- To be professional at all times and, to be able to promote a friendly customer - focused attitude at all times
- To complete all mandatory training in a timely manner
- Show a passion for customers and work in line with the Spire healthcare values and behaviours
Who we're looking for
- Fully computer literate
- First class oral, written and communication skills
- To work flexible hours over variable days
- Excellent Customer Service skills
- Motivated, enthusiastic and able to work as part of a team or on own initiative
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills
- Switchboard experience
Working Hours:- Part Time 24 hours per week
3 x 6 hours Shifts - Monday - Saturday between 08:00-14:00, 09:00-15:00, 14:30-20:30
Contract Type:- Permanent
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays (pro rata)
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Free onsite parking
For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, we reserve the right to close this vacancy without further notice, so please submit your application as soon as possible.
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.