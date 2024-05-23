- Recovery Nurse | Theatre | 37.5hrs per week | Permanent | Bristol | Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits | Free Parking



Spire Bristol Hospital are looking for an experienced Recovery Nurse to join our Theatre team on a full time 37.5hrs per week, permanent basis.



Role purpose:

As part of a multidisciplinary team the post holder is responsible for the assessment, evaluation and implementation of care given to patients within the recovery room without supervision. To deputise for the team leader as and when directed.



Duties and responsibilities

- Carries out nursing duties within the recovery according to policies and procedures under the control of the person in charge, reporting any difficulties or concerns.

- Maintains accurate and legible written records of care. Ensuring that the safety, privacy and dignity of the patient is maintained at all times.

- To communicate effectively and responsibly at all times with colleagues, senior staff and within the multi-disciplinary setting.

- To develop and maintain clinical skills and knowledge necessary to provide holistic, evidence based nursing care, following PREP/CPD requirements.

- Participate in the monitoring and maintenance of standards in accordance with the Spire policies and procedures and the NMC/HPC/AODP/AFPP professional documents, where applicable.

- Participate on the on-call roster as and when required to cover PACU.

- Maintain custody and checking of controlled drugs daily, in accordance with the Clinic's policy and NMC/HPC professional documents.

- Promote effective communication within the department and with all members of the multi-disciplinary team and external agencies, keeping the anaesthetic manager fully informed across the whole range of work, attending meetings and briefings as required.

- Participate in supervising, orientating, appraising and monitoring attendance standards of staff, ensuring that quality standards of patient care are maintained at all times.

- Participate in appraisals and personal reviews and work to achieve agreed set objectives.

- To assist in audits and implementation of QI projects within the unit.

- To act as a mentor to students within the PACU or new employees allocated to the recovery department.

- To actively participate in and be responsible for the management and recovery of children and young persons.

- Participate in developing to more senior positions within the unit undertaking study/courses that will benefit the department and candidate's professional development.



Who we're looking for

- Qualified Registered Nurse with PACU or Operating Department Practitioner with recovery experience

- Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

- HCPC or NMC registration

- 2 year post graduate experience.

- 2 years' experience in recovery

- Experience within the NHS & private sector

- 2 years Paediatric recovery or paediatric experience is desirable but not essential.

- Intensive Care experience is desirable but not essential.

- Understanding of the post-operative needs of adults and children.

- PILS desirable

- ILS desirable



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard



