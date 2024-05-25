Would you like to earn more for your work in Primary Care?

If you're currently working in the Swadlincote area then locum could be a great way for you to benefit from additional earnings of £28-£47 per hour (including holiday pay) by working when it suits you. We have both out-of-hours and weekday shifts available, meaning you can easily top up your current earnings around your existing commitments.

Working with Chase Medical has other great benefits such as:

Exclusive access to shifts available both locally and nationwide,

No minimum shift requirements,

Pick up shifts on the day or up to 12 months in advance,

A quick and easy registration process.

Chase Medical is a specialist Primary Care Agency, providing Practice Nurses, Nurse Practitioners and other Primary Care Professionals with locum and permanent work throughout the UK. As we specialise in Primary Care all our shifts are suitable, meaning a higher volume of work on both a regular & ad-hoc Basis.

If this sounds like a great opportunity to you APPLY NOW by sending your CV to scott.daley@chase-medical.com or by contacting the Chase Medical offices on 0114 275 7421 and asking for Scott.

If you have any friends or colleagues who might be interested in this position or any other Primary Care opportunities with Chase Medical let us know and you could earn up to £500 per referral!