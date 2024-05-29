HCA Imaging

Duties and responsibilities

Assist the multi-disciplinary team in Radiography by providing an efficient and sensitive supporting role.

Be at the forefront of providing exceptional customer service to our valued patients.

Identifying and reporting any significant changes to that might affect a patient's health and wellbeing to the appropriate person.

Handling of equipment, medical records and specimens

Who We're Looking For:

An experienced, and preferably Care Certificate and NVQ level 3 qualified, Healthcare Assistant

Previous experience within Radiography environment is desirable but training could be provided for a suitable candidate with demonstrable experience in a healthcare setting.

You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely.

Working Hours: Full-time 37.5 hours, Mon - Sat including late and early shifts

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.