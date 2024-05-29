Bank recovery practitioner/nurse

Duties and responsibilities

Supporting in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs in an extremely busy department

Prepping the recovery bays and of course, looking after patients after their surgery

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information

Promoting best practice and contributing towards quality improvements

Who we are looking for

Be NMC/HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 2 years recovery experience

You will be an enthusiastic, dedicated team player and also used to working with minimum supervision

ALS and Airway Maintenance certifications would be desirable, though not essential - Training opportunities are available

Contract Type: BANK

Shift hours: Monday to Sat 08:00 to 20:00 various shifts

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

About Us

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. We deliver high standards of care to our insured, self-pay and NHS patients across 39 hospitals and 33 clinics, medical centres and consulting rooms. Our successful business is led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.

We have achieved our market leading position because of our Purpose, which is to 'make a positive difference to people's lives through outstanding personalised care'. Everyone at Spire is aligned to this purpose, which underpins a culture of respect, inclusion, passion and collaboration across our business, enabling us to achieve more than 98% of our hospitals being rated 'Good' or 'Outstanding' by the Regulators; these are sector leading standards.