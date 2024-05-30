Endoscopy Nurse/ Cambridge/ Permanent/ Part Time



Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital are looking for a Endoscopy Nurse to join their warm and friendly team on a Permanent Part Time basis.



Spire Cambridge Lea Hospital holds a long standing reputation for providing high quality, comprehensive private hospital care. Our facilities are excellent, and the hospital is staffed by a valued team of highly skilled professionals. We provide a dynamic and stimulating environment for highly motivated healthcare professionals.

Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.



Duties and responsibilities:

To support the senior staff, ensuring high standards of effective care are delivered to all patients within the Theatre suite, whilst maintaining communication within the team.

Prepare an operating theatre/anesthetic room/endoscopy suite for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum. In the case of anesthetics ensure all necessary and emergency equipment is available and in working order.

Ensure the Patient Record is completed in a timely and accurate way.

Act as preceptor for student Nurses, learners, junior nurses and HCAs, where appropriate and participate in teaching within your sphere of knowledge and skill

Run a theatre list without supervision and supervise / mentor junior staff (subject to experience).

Perform scrub, circulating and / or anesthetic duties

Organise own time and be responsible for appropriate delegation of staff and duties.

Maintain effective channels of communication at all times.



Who we're looking for:

Registered Nurse NMC Registration

Previous experience as an RGN within a Theatre Environment

Previous experience working in the private healthcare sector

Substantial perioperative experience.

Previous experience of managing clinical audits

High standard of clinical practice

Competent across a range of clinical skills supported by professional competence and knowledge

Able to use evidence based practice to provide high standards of care.

Knowledge of appropriate standards and external bodies, such as the Care Quality Commission

Benefits:

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values:

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.



Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.

