Bank Cath Lab Nurse

Bank Cardiac Catheter Lab/Cardiology Nurse | Spire Shawfair Park Hospital | Edinburgh

Spire Shawfair Park have an exciting opportunity for a Bank Cardiac Catheter Lab/Cardiology Nurse, to join our well established team. You will work as part of a wide multidisciplinary team to ensure that high quality, safe, effective, person centred care is delivered for our patients.

Duties and responsibilities:

To ensure that standards of patient care are consistently maintained at all times in accordance with agreed operational policies and procedures. Working to maintain and enhance the customer service and satisfaction of service users. To promote and safeguard the well-being and interests of all patients

To undertake clinical procedures that require dexterity and accuracy this includes scrubbing for a full range of complex interventional cardiology procedures and assisting with implantation of IABP, TAVI and complex devices as the Hospital grows in complexity.

To support the non-invasive cardiology services within the Outpatient Department where appropriate; acting as a subject matter expert to other staff.

To provide cardiology support to ward & critical care patients; acting as a subject matter expert to other staff.

Substantial experience as an RN within a cardiology catheter lab environment scrubbing for routine and complex cardiology procedures.

Capable and confident, with the ability to work on own initiative

Excellent organisational skills

To support the senior staff, ensuring high standards of effective cardiology care are delivered to all patients within the Theatre Cardiology/Hybrid suite, Wards and Outpatient Cardiology Department.

Prepare an operating Hybrid theatre/anaesthetic room/outpatient cardiology suite for procedure in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific cardiology procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum. Ensure all necessary and emergency equipment is available and in working order.

Assist in running a cardiology list without supervision and supervise / mentor junior staff (subject to experience).

Perform duties supporting all the cardiology functions within the hospital.

Who we're looking for:

Current NMC registration with no restriction on practise

Flexible approach to work and working patterns

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alex Sweeney on