Paramedic/ANP

Redruth (TR15)

A Good CQC rated GP Training Practice in Redruth is looking to hire a Paramedic or ANP on a permanent basis. The practice is open to either full-time or part-time applicants which allows you to pick your own hours, however a Monday will be essential. The practice will also consider both Paramedics and Prescribing Paramedics as well as ANPs. Day to day duties include: Assess, Diagnose, Treat & Refer, Acute Illness, On the Day Appointments, Triaging, Home Visits, Face 2 Face Consultations and more.

What's on Offer?

Up to £34 p/hour (DoE & Skills)

NHS Pension

5 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

Permanent Role

Good CQC

Flexible Working Pattern

GP Training Practice

On-site Parking

Study Leave

Supportive Team

Sick Pay

The practice utilises EMIS Web and is across 3 sites. The total list size is around 30,000 patients across the 3 sites. The practice boasts a high retention rate as well as a great mix of clinical staff which include: GP Partners, Salaried GPs, ANPs, Paramedics, Clinical Pharmacists, Pharmacy Technicians, Practice Nurses, Nursing Associates, HCAs, Mental Health Practitioners, Physios, and more.

If you are interested in this role and would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 50% of GP surgeries across the UK.