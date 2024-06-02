Nurse Practitioner, Newcastle upon Tyne

Are you a Nurse Practitioner with Primary Care experience, looking to increase your earnings whilst enjoying flexible work schedule? If so, get in touch as Chase Medical has great locum opportunities in Newcastle upon Tyne and the surrounding area!

We are headhunting for experienced Nurse Practitioners who are interested in working on a locum basis in a range of GP surgeries around Newcastle upon Tyne. If you are based in the area, or able to comfortably travel, locum shifts may be a great option for you to consider!

For our sessions, we offer the competitive pay of £40.50 - £68 per hour, holiday pay included, and thanks to our no minimum hours booked policy, you work only the shifts that fit around your existing professional and personal commitments.

You will also be using your knowledge, skills and experience to support local centres in need, and your presence will be greatly valued and appreciated. Additionally, in that way you'll be able to expand your professional network and increase the variety of patients you see (for additional CPD).

By joining us, you'll gain exclusive access to all our opportunities available nationwide - both locum shifts and permanent work. You can also pick up ad hoc sessions on the day, as well as up to 12 months in advance, depending on what suits you and your needs.

We are a specialist Primary Care recruitment agency and we provide Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses and other clinical and non-clinical staff with both locum and permanent work nationwide.

