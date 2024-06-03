Occupational Therapist | competitive salary plus fantastic benefits | Bristol | Full Time or 4 days considered | Permanent | Free Parking



Spire Bristol Hospital has an exciting opportunity for an Occupational Therapist to join our dynamic and friendly team on a full time basis.



Job Purpose

To provide highly skilled and specialised assessment and treatment for patients within the in-patient/out-patient service, including pre-op assessment and a post-operative hand splinting clinic.

Take lead role in occupational therapy assessment, diagnosis and treatment of patient caseload as required.

To support the wider MDT with complex discharge planning and Falls assessments



Duties & Responsibilities

1. Develop practice in the assessment of health and wellbeing needs.

2. Develop practice in addressing patient's health and wellbeing needs.

3. Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

4. Develop knowledge and practice in own area of work.

5. Develops a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security.

6. Develop and improve services.

7. Improve quality.

8. Enable people to exercise their rights and promote their equality and diversity.

9. Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices.

10. Apply technology formeasurement, monitoring and treatment of patients.

Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.



Who we are looking for

- Degree (BSc Hons Occupational therapy) or equivalent.

- Post-Graduate Diploma in specialist programme

- Post graduate experience in relevant specialism

- Experience of post-operative hand splinting

- Experience of clinical leadership e.g. developing peers

- Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied caseloads

- Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solutions for new services

- Competence across a range of occupational therapy, management and leadership skills supported by skilled professional and specialist knowledge in the chosen occupational therapy specialism.

- Evidence of post registration continuing professional development

- Keeps abreast of clinical developments in specialism

- Trained on MS Office and other relevant packages

- Demonstrate principles of accountable practice

- English language to IELTS 7.0

- Willing to work flexible patterns e.g. evenings/weekends

- Registration with the Health Care Professions Council

- Empathy for principles and importance of EO and dignity at work

- Membership of Royal College of Occupational Therapy



Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard















