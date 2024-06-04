Pre-Assessment Registered Nurse

Pre-Assessment Nurse | Permanent | Full time I Excellent development opportunities

Spire Hull and East Riding is looking for a highly motivated and experienced Pre-Assessment Nurse to join our high performing team. This is an opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level. We are seeking an RGN with previous experience in the assessment of patients' pre surgery. This is a full time office based role.

Spire Hull and East Riding Hospital is based in Anlaby, near Humber Bridge. We offer a superb location with easy access to the Motorway. The hospital provides care for patients across East Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire. Our hospital offers a range of services and procedures including orthopaedic, general surgery, weight loss surgery, eye surgery and cosmetic surgery. Other services include, radiology - MRI and CT and physiotherapy. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, we work with the very best medical professionals and our colleagues are an attentive and highly experienced team.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will take responsibility for running your own clinics

Making accurate patient observations pre surgery

Completing medical history and giving medication advice

Act appropriately to abnormal pathology results.

You will be part of a supportive team delivering a best in class service,

Ensuring the health and wellbeing needs of our patients are met in the run up to their operation.

You will be trusted and supported to make decisions that are deemed the best for our patients care.

Who we're looking for:

You must be NMC registered

You will have previously been in employed in surgical or outpatients settings

You will have excellent communication skills, along with being organised and can showcase excellent patient care

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite Gym

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alex Sweeney on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.



