Advanced Nurse Practitioner Job Vacancy - Gloucester

Full time hours / can be worked over 4 days per week

Band 8 salary, up to £60,000 per annum DOE

Chase Medical is excited to be recruiting for a skilled ANP to work with a fantastic, high-achieving GP surgery in Gloucester!

The role is for full-time hours; however, flexibility can be offered on this if you want to do 4 days per week, this can be considered.

The salary on offer is band 8, and up to £60,000 FTE depending on years' experience and Masters education. Please note that to be suitable for this role you will be required to hold the ANP Digital Badge.

Duties of this role include seeing a wide range of patients for minor illnesses, and ailments plus Independent Prescribing and Diagnosing. You will be supported by the friendly and helpful GPs.

You will be based at one site, and will on occasion be required to cover the smaller branch site, or carry out occasional home visits. The majority of your duties will be on the day, face to face consultations.

The Practice looks after just over 9,000 patients, and is part of a successful and well-run PCN.

Working hours will be Monday to Friday.

This is a brilliant opportunity for an ANP to secure a role with strong GP mentors and a clear progression path. The surgery is forward thinking, well-funded, and going from strength to strength, now is a fantastic time to join them if you feel like your current role is stagnant.

To be considered for this role please send your CV to Sarah@chase-medical.com or call Sarah on 0114 2757421. You can also APPLY now to send your CV instantly, and get a response within 24 hours.

If you're working in Primary Care, or looking to work in Primary Care, but this role isn't for you, then please get in touch with Chase Medical as we have 100s of other vacancies available for you to look through! We also have a dedicated team of recruiters who can access exclusive roles in your area, which will be specifically tailored to your needs.

We also negotiate salary and benefits on your behalf, so we'll make sure that you secure the pay and benefits that YOU deserve!

Get in contact with Chase Medical today to secure your dream General Practice role!