Practice Nurse, Oxford

Are you a Practice Nurse looking for flexible and well-paid Primary Care shifts in Oxford? Locum opportunities with Chase Medical offers this!

Locum work with Chase Medical

Our Practice Nurse rates for locum shifts are great- £28 to £47 per hour, including holiday pay. Working just one 8 hour locum shift can boost your earnings by over £200 !

including holiday pay. Working just one 8 hour locum shift can ! Locum work with Chase medical is completely flexible . There's no minimum number of required hours , meaning you can take control of your rota and work as and when you please.

. There's , meaning you can take control of your rota and work as and when you please. We have a huge number of shifts available each month across the country, often around 3000 each month. With such a large amount of shifts available for our clinicians, it gives you a large amount of choice for shifts , and can even provide regular locum work if this is what you want! Many of these shifts are available to be booked months in advance, allowing you to plan your work life around your other commitments!

each month across the country, often around 3000 each month. With such a large amount of shifts available for our clinicians, it gives you a , and can even provide regular locum work if this is what you want! Many of these shifts are available to be booked months in advance, allowing you to plan your work life around your other commitments! Any work you pick up will suit your specific Practice Nurse skills , meaning you will be able to confidently work in different General Practice settings.

, meaning you will be able to confidently work in different General Practice settings. As well as GP surgeries, we work with a number of other Primary Care settings, including: Walk-in Centres, Out of Hours clinics, and Extended Access Providers, meaning we often have shifts available in the evenings and at weekends.

Want more information? Call Chloe on 0114 2757 421 for an informal chat about locum work!

Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the leading General Practice recruitment agency, providing nearly 60 percent of Primary Care Settings across the UK with locum and permanent staff, with many of these working exclusively with us! We work with Practice Nurses, Nurse Practitioners and HCAs (as well as other General Practice Clinicians), finding them locum and permanent roles which fit their lifestyle!

We are members of the REC (Recruitment & Employment Confederation), and take pride in providing a friendly and responsive service for both clinicians and surgeries! Joining Chase Medical means you'll have a wonderful recruitment expert working on your behalf in order to find the shifts you want, and to guide you through our registration process.

We also have a number of permanent opportunities available too. If you're looking for a new full time or part time positions, let us know and our permanent team of recruitment experts will be happy to find your new role!

Want to Register?

Interested in registering with Chase Medical to access our opportunities? Please call Chloe on 0114 2757 421, or email chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com.

Our registration chat is quick, often taking just 20 minutes, and your dedicated recruitment expert will be on hand to answer any questions you have- from registering to picking up shifts! Once registered you'll have access to our Chase Medical App- where you can pick shifts, keep track of your booked shifts and even have timesheets signed!

If you know a Primary Care clinician looking for locum shifts or a new permanent role, give us a call! You can earn up to £500 for each referral.