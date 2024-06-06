Bank Chef | Catering Department | Tunbridge Wells | Competitive rates

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital are looking to bring on a Chef to join their established team. This is a Bank position which means a 0-hour contract which is a great opportunity for someone looking for more flexible working hours.

As a Chef, you will be expected work in designated sections of the main kitchen producing quality meals that are cost effective and maintaining the highest standards of hygiene in the department - in line with our policies.

Duties and Responsibilities:

To Deliver High levels of food & Service through all areas of hospitality

To support the head/senior chef in all aspects of the kitchen & maintaining standards

To maintain a safe working environment for all staff and customers, Both Internal & External

Ensure all HACCP is adhered to

To ensure efficient consistent delivery of food throughout all hospitality

To foster and maintain a culture of assistance between kitchen and server staff and all departments within Spire Healthcare

To lead by example and ensure consistency of all food production and presentation

Who we're looking for:

Must have previous Chef/Cookery experience.

NVQ level 2 or higher preferred

Basic Food Hygiene Certificate

Hold relevant certificates or be willing to undertake specialist training in specific areas

Knowledge & Experience in similar establishment

Professional self-starter able to work unaided

Highly organised and capable of working in a busy, fast-paced environment.

Working Hours: Monday - Sunday, Combination of Shifts

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support, and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: To streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.