Cardiac Cath Lab | Nurse | Southampton | Band 5/6- equivalent salary | full time| Further training and progression opportunities- after qualifying period

Spire Southampton Hospital is recruiting for a Cath Lab Nurse to join their dynamic close-knit team on a full time basis. This unmissable opportunity offers flexible working hours and excellent training programs including regular cardiology conferences. Applications from experienced Band 6 Cath Lab nurses or Band 5 nurses looking for the next step up in their career will be considered.

Variable days of the week, Monday to Friday: 07:30-18:00

Duties and responsibilities

Assist the Cardiology and Cath Lab department in pre-assessment of patients for Cardiac Cath Lab procedures

Be responsible for the Cardiac pre-assessment, and to provide the highest standards of care, safety and service to patients, relatives and other customers such as Consultant Cardiologists

Assess patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

Who we are looking for

NMC registered Nurse with no restrictions on practise

Minimum of 2 years' post qualifying experience

Previous experience working in a Cath Lab setting

Cardiology experience, ideally in TAVI and Mitral Clip

Be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free onsite parking

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications