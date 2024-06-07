Staff Nurse | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Full-Time, Permanent | Tunbridge Wells

Spire Tunbridge Wells are currently recruiting for experienced Staff Nurses to join their Nursing team. This is a full-time, permanent contract. The role involves working days, nights & weekends.

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Please note that due to the rural location of our hospital you must have access to your own transport.

Duties and responsibilities

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

Assist in the delivery of care to meet the individuals' health and wellbeing needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Who we're looking for

You will be a Registered Nurse.

Be used to working in teams with minimum supervision.

Experience of working in an acute environment.

Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration.

A surgical background is desirable but we are happy to consider Nurses with an interest in developing their experience in this field.

Working Hours: 37.5 hours per week. Including days, nights & weekends

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing Date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.