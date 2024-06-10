Bank Nurse Specialist - Bariatrics | Spire Thames Valley | Slough | Bank | Competitive Pay

Spire Thames Valley Hospital has an opportunity for an Nurse Specialist in Bariatrics to join our friendly team.

Spire Thames Valley is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We offer fast access to consultations with specialists in a wide range of treatments, supported by advanced imaging and diagnostic technology.

Duties and responsibilities:

Develop practice in the assessment of health and well being needs.

Develop practice in addressing individual's health and well being needs.

Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

Develop own knowledge and practice and assist others to continually professionally develop.

Improve quality.

Support and enable equality, diversity and rights.

Lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices.

Working as a practitioner in and across multi disciplinary teams

Critically applying the knowledge and skills gained through previous experience of working in bariatrics.

Experience of applying clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes

Challenging consultants to influence evidence based practice

Share evidence based practices with colleagues to enhance service and standards

Experience of working in partnership with consultants and participating in creating innovative solutions for new services

Who were looking for:

You must be a Registered Nurse with a valid NMC pin with no restrictions or conditions

You must have clinical experience in bariatrics.

Excellent communication skills

Flexible working approach

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Access to our Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smartspending discounts, Gym Discounts, Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform and DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Charlotte Oliver on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications