Medical Secretary/Receptionist

Leeds (LS7)

A Good CQC rated GP Practice in Leeds (LS7 area) is looking to hire a Medical Secretary/Receptionist on a permanent full-time basis. The Practice is looking for someone who already possesses GP experience and day to day duties will include: General Enquiries, New & Follow Up Appointments, Answering Phone, Process Telephone Requests, Liaising with Local Hospitals, Daily Management of Tasks, Chasing up Results and more.

What's on Offer?

Up to £11.44 p/hour (DoE & Skills)

4 Weeks Annual Leave + Bank Holidays

NHS Pension

Flexible Days & Working Pattern

Good CQC

Parking On-site

Family Environment

Sick Pay

Overall, the practice is looking for someone to be able to carry out both Reception and Secretarial duties. The Practice use System One and have a list size of around 5,000 patients. The successful candidate will be working alongside GPs, Pharmacists, Practice Nurses and HCAs.

If you are interested in this role or would like some more information, then please contact Harjit on 0114 275 7421. Alternatively send your CV to Harjit.singh@chase-medical.com.

Chase Medical is a market leader that specialises in primary care and provides clinical staffing to over 60% of GP surgeries across the UK. If this role is not for you, please pass on our details to other primary care staff and if placed, you can earn up to £500.