Senior Radiographer | Imaging | Permanent | Clare Park Hospital | Farnham | Band 6 Equivalent Dependant on experience | Full Time |

Spire Clare Park are looking for a Senior Radiographer to join their team on a full time and permanent basis. The successful candidate will work across Plain Film, General X-Ray and Theatres across a Monday - Friday rota of long days, with occasional weekend working and on-call over the weekend.

Spire Clare Park is an elective Hospital situated in Farnham that has recently been rated good by the CQC. We offer a range of surgical specialities which includes, Orthopaedics, General Surgery

Duties and responsibilities:

- Providing highly skilled and specialised imaging for patients and to make informed decisions on the diagnostic imaging required

- Communicate appropriately with others involved in the care of the patient

- Ensure that Spire radiology procedures are implemented and maintained

Who we're looking for

- You will hold a Diploma or Degree in Radiography and be registered with the HCPC

- You will need to possess strong communication skills and have a good standard of IT

- Min of 3 years Post Grad Experience

- Have good communication skills

- MUST BE A CAR DRIVER

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free Car Parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 40 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Penny Warner at



Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

