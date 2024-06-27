Coordinator - Inpatient

Inpatient Coordinator | Administration, Customer Service, Reception | Cardiff | Part Time 30 hrs per week | Free Parking | Excellent Benefits |

Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking to recruit an Inpatient Coordinator to join their established team.

Spire Cardiff Hospital is the largest, modern provider of private healthcare in Wales. We're experts in a wide range of treatments and conditions, as well as being an orthopaedic centre of excellence, delivering exceptional quality of care for musculoskeletal (bone and muscle) related conditions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Welcoming, registering, including the accurate collection of credit card details and patient information.

Directing patients, consultants and hospital teams as required, to the hospital in a warm, professional and caring manner and in such a way as to provide confidence.

Compliance with NHS forms and processes.

Processing in-patient/out-patient charges.

Cash handling strictly within the parameters of the 'Handling Cash Policy'.

Discharge of patients onto computer system ensuring accuracy of all information.

Manage the hospital switchboard in a professional and efficient manner, ensuring all calls or enquiries are responded to in a timely manner.

Undertake various clerical duties including checking of bed status reports, ordering and distribution of newspapers, including badges for visitors, booking taxis.

Who we're looking for

A personable individual with the ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team

Good basic PC skills, including Word, Excel and Outlook

Excellent customer service skills

High degree of accuracy in administration

Great communication skills at all levels

Experience in a customer service environment

Experience with information management systems

Switchboard experience

Working Hours: Part Time 30hrs per week - Monday - Sunday between 06:15 - 20:00

Shifts vary on a rota basis between 06:15 - 4:15, 07:00 -15:00, 08:00 - 16:00, 09:00 - 17:00 & 12:00 - 20:00

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, once we have received a sufficient number of applications, we reserve the right to expire vacancies, so please submit your application as soon as possible.

For further information about this role please contact Alison Roberts on