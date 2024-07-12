Salaried GP

GP, Crewkerne.

Role: GP

Sessions per week: 4

Salary per session: £11,000 - £14,000 (DOE, negotiable)

Location: Crewkerne

Chase Medical has a NEW exciting opportunity for a GP to work in a lovely, semi-rural GP Surgery with a support of a network of practices behind you, meaning you can concentrate on patient care.

The surgery are happy to take a GP on Salaried, Employed or Consultant level.

The surgery have fantastic transport links to London, Bristol, Exeter and Bath either by rail or road.

Within this role you would be undertaking all clinical duties associated with a GP working in Primary Care.

They're able to offer 4 sessions per week with a salary of £11,000 - £14,000 per session (DOE, negotiable if you currently earn more).

Additional Benefits

A Mentorship for newly qualified GP's who will be supported by a GP Trainer

NHS Pension

Fantastic support and CPD opportunities

If you'd apply to this vacancy, please contact Annabelle at Chase Medical on

0114 275 7421 . You can also email your CV directly

to Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com or click apply now!

Chase Medical is a Specialist Primary Care bank, providing high volume of shifts and permanent opportunities for Practice Nurses and Nurse Practitioners nationwide. We are fully flexible to accommodate your needs by providing you with full-time work or part-time work on a permanent side, or you can choose shifts to fit in around your other commitments.

We work exclusively with GP Surgeries, to source the best nursing roles out there for our applicants. We negotiate salaries and working conditions on your behalf, and we can offer locum shifts too, if ad-hoc is your preference. Get in contact today to discuss the opportunities we have in your area!

Do you know someone who may be interested in our locum or permanent opportunities? Let us know - you could earn up to £500 for every successful referral! Contact Annabelle via email Annabelle.Holden@chase-medical.com