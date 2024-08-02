Perioperative Practitioner (Scrub)

ODP/Scrub Nurse | Theatre | Band 5/6 equivalent salary | General, orthopaedic and day case | Havant | Full time | Training and Development Opportunities | £3,000- Joining bonus

Spire Portsmouth Hospital is recruiting for highly motivated and experienced OPD's or Nurses to join our high performing Theatre Team. We have recently opened a new minor operations suite and currently have openings for general, orthopaedic and day case scrub practitioners. This is your opportunity to join one of the UK's leading private hospitals and take your career to the next level.

Most important is that our Theatre staff /ODPs are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision. We are keen to promote from within the Spire network, so if you are looking for a long-term career with advancement opportunities you will find them at Spire.

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world-class healthcare business. We are committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues. Here at Spire Portsmouth Hospital we perform a wide range of surgery including orthopaedics. This role will involve working as part of a wider multi-disciplinary team both in outpatients and on the ward to rehabilitate patients and prepare for discharge.

Duties and Responsibilities:

The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures:

Scrub for Consultant led surgeries that vary in complexity and specialism, such as orthopaedics, cosmetics, gynae and ENT to name a few

Develop care plans that are appropriate to the patient, taking into consideration the care pathway, perioperative risks and their wellbeing.

You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs

You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organize data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others

You will also develop a working environment and culture that actively improves health, safety and security and infection control, lead others in the development of knowledge, ideas and work practices

Who we are looking for:

Registered Nurse/Operating Department Practitioner with at least 2 years scrub experience

Current NMC/HCPC registration with no restriction on practice

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

Competence across a range of skills, supported by professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration/practitioner qualification

You will be highly motivated and used to working in challenging but rewarding environment.

Orthopaedic experience would be highly desirable

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Health Assessment

Employee Assistance Programme

Sharesave

Free DBS

Free Car park

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.