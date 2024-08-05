We have an exciting opportunity for a Health Care Assistant in the Sutton (SM3) area!

I am currently collaborating with a well-respected GP Surgery in the Sutton (SM3) area that is seeking a Health Care Assistant to join their team on a permanent basis. They are looking for a HCA to work 2 days a week, earning £16 per hour.

The practice is looking for a HCA who can run their own clinics in: Phlebotomy, Administering Injections such as Flu and Pneumonia, NHS Health checks, etc.

You will be a valued member of the team and will work alongside amazing clinicians, receiving great support within this role. You can also set your own working pattern and working days, allowing for the perfect work-life balance.

The practice has a good CQC report and a great reputation within the community, which has been maintained over many years, demonstrating the practice's success.

Benefits:

- Earn £16 per hour

- Work 2 days a week (Monday & Friday)

- 20 days of annual leave + bank holidays

- NHS pension

- Good CQC

- Free Parking

If you are interested in this role, please contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421