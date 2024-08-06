Bank Radiographer | Imaging | Private Hospital | Competitive rates | Flexible working | Reading



Spire Dunedin Hospital have an excellent opportunity for a Bank Radiographer to our imaging team on a bank/temporary basis



Duties and responsibilities:

- To provide highly skilled imaging for patients within the department.

- To ensure the team delivers effective imaging by providing appropriate clinical leadership, managerial leadership and educational and development expertise.

- The Hospital covers a wide variety of surgical procedures including Cardiac, Spinal and Orthopaedics. You will support in assessing patient's health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload, assisting in the delivery of care to meet the patient's needs.

- You will actively promote best practice and contribute towards quality improvements, collect collate and organise data, interpret all of the information and make a justifiable assessment, making this available to relevant others. In-house training and development available.



Who we're looking for:

- Be HCPC registered - your registration should not have any restrictions or conditions

- Must have experience.

- Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care

- Strong communication skills

- Newly qualified welcome to apply



Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications