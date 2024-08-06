Bank Nurse

Getting out of bed with a spring in your step excited that you’re going in to work; excited you’re going to a place you love spending time; excited you’re going to spend time with people you call friends is something surely we would all love to experience, right?

Just as important is our quality of life or work-life balance but sometimes it’s just not that easy to achieve when working as a Nurse for a full week. You might need time in the week to look after the kids, support a family member, have study days, take up yoga, or simply want to have quality “me” time. Choosing to work “bank” hours gives you this freedom. It gives you the control over the days you want to work.

Edenmore Nursing Home set in Ilfracombe, North Devon and is located on a two-acre, south-facing site with uninterrupted sea views, yet in easy reach of local amenities.

Have a read of the below feedback received from Edenmore Nursing Homes’ team members and if this excites you, and you feel this is the type of place you would want to spend time in then please call or email and we will talk you through the next easy steps to join our fab team!

“Working at ED has touched my heart and my life in ways that I never realised a job could do.” Charlotte, Team Member

“I love working with people who reflect the passion I feel for the people we care for. I know we make a difference to people's lives.” Tracey, Team Member

Experience:

A valid NMC Pin (RGN or RMN)

To have a genuine passion to care for people

Be able to communicate at all levels

Have good leadership qualities

Benefits: