Night Nurse

We are looking to grow our nursing team by offering an excellent salary to a Registered General Nurse (RGN) or Registered Mental Nurse (RMN) who can promote individual independence, dignity, and respect by delivering the highest possible standards of care to the people living at Gibraltar Nursing Home.

Gibraltar’s approach to life recognises the values, beliefs and identity of each person. Each person that may need our support is unique and by understanding one’s life history, one’s journey in life, by striving to be a true continuation of home, we create a place where everyone feels safe and never alone.

Benefits:

Just some of the benefits of working at Gibraltar Nursing Home include:

Excellent Hourly Rate

Paid breaks!

Complimentary meals

Bank Holiday Enhancement

Free DBS

Unlimited access to our Refer a Friend bonus scheme

Full-time, part-time working pattern and bank hours are offered

Automatic enrolment into our pension scheme

Relocation assistance offered

A fully funded CPD accredited training programme

Career progression

Care Practitioner support for all Registered Nurses

A 24/7 specialist welfare help line for guidance and support

Experience:

Qualified and registered with the NMC

Confident in all areas of care planning and delivery

To have leadership qualities; to lead, motivate and mentor the team

To have a genuine passion to care for people

Be able to communicate at all levels

The Monmouth care home is purpose-built, providing nursing and residential care, set on a hillside in Monmouth in South Wales. The 94-bed nursing home forms part of a care village with facilities that include a hydrotherapy pool, restaurant, cinema room and library.

Gibraltar Nursing Home is an inclusive organisation with a commitment to equality and diversity.