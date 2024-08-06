Night Nurse

We are looking to grow our nursing team by offering an excellent salary to a Registered General Nurse (RGN) or Registered Mental Nurse (RMN) who can promote individual independence, dignity, and respect by delivering the highest possible standards of care to the people living at Gibraltar Nursing Home.
Gibraltar’s approach to life recognises the values, beliefs and identity of each person. Each person that may need our support is unique and by understanding one’s life history, one’s journey in life, by striving to be a true continuation of home, we create a place where everyone feels safe and never alone.
Benefits:
Just some of the benefits of working at Gibraltar Nursing Home include:
- Excellent Hourly Rate
- Paid breaks!
- Complimentary meals
- Bank Holiday Enhancement
- Free DBS
- Unlimited access to our Refer a Friend bonus scheme
- Full-time, part-time working pattern and bank hours are offered
- Automatic enrolment into our pension scheme
- Relocation assistance offered
- A fully funded CPD accredited training programme
- Career progression
- Care Practitioner support for all Registered Nurses
- A 24/7 specialist welfare help line for guidance and support
Experience:
- Qualified and registered with the NMC
- Confident in all areas of care planning and delivery
- To have leadership qualities; to lead, motivate and mentor the team
- To have a genuine passion to care for people
- Be able to communicate at all levels
The Monmouth care home is purpose-built, providing nursing and residential care, set on a hillside in Monmouth in South Wales. The 94-bed nursing home forms part of a care village with facilities that include a hydrotherapy pool, restaurant, cinema room and library.
Gibraltar Nursing Home is an inclusive organisation with a commitment to equality and diversity.