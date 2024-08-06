Bank Nurse

Getting out of bed with a spring in your step excited that you’re going in to work; excited you’re going to a place you love spending time; excited you’re going to spend time with people you call friends is something surely we would all love to experience, right?

Just as important is our quality of life or work-life balance but sometimes it’s just not that easy to achieve when working as a Nurse for a full week. You might need time in the week to look after the kids, support a family member, have study days, take up yoga, or simply want to have quality “me” time. Choosing to work “bank” hours gives you this freedom. It gives you the control over the days you want to work.

Heanton Nursing Home, Devon, is proudly in its second year of an overall rating of OUTSTANDING following inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The nursing home is set in the heart of Devon and stands in the peaceful village of Heanton Punchardon, very close to Braunton and Barnstaple, and offers 52 bedrooms for individuals needing general and dementia nursing care. The home boasts stunning grounds overlooking the estuary, with views of the surrounding countryside.

Have a read of the below feedback received from Heanton Nursing Homes’ team members and if this excites you, and you feel this is the type of place you would want to spend time in then please call or email and we will talk you through the next easy steps to join our fab team!

“Working at HN has touched my heart and my life in ways that I never realised a job could do.” Charlotte, Team Member

“I love working with people who reflect the passion I feel for the people we care for. I know we make a difference to people's lives.” Tracey, Team Member

Experience:

A valid NMC Pin (RGN or RMN)

To have a genuine passion to care for people

Be able to communicate at all levels

Have good leadership qualities

Benefits: