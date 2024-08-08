Theatre HCA

Healthcare Assistant | Theatre| Band 2/3 equivalent salary| Southampton | Support with Assistant Theatre Practitioner Training - after qualifying period
Spire Southampton Hospital has an exciting and rewarding full time opportunity for a Theatre Support Worker to join their dynamic team. This role forms an intrinsic part of our clinical team, working alongside our staff in either Endoscopy, Theatre or Recovery.
*Monday to Friday - to cover shifts between 7.30-21:-00 and Saturday 07:30 -16:00 (37.5 hours per week)
Spire Southampton Hospital offers world-class care, attracting patients from across the South of England and internationally. We deliver some of the best cardiac surgery results in the country. Our Critical Care department and multidisciplinary team offer you
Duties and responsibilities:
- Assist the multi-disciplinary team in Theatres by providing an efficient and sensitive supporting role
- Be at the forefront of providing exceptional customer service to our valued patients, as you escort them between the wards, departments and theatre suites and deliver their meals
- Handling of equipment, medical records, specimens and line
Who we're looking for:
- An experienced, and preferably NVQ level 2/3 qualified, Healthcare Assistant / Support Worker
- Previous experience within a theatre environment is desirable but training could be provided for a suitable candidate with demonstrable experience in Hospital setting
- You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely
Benefits
We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
- Health Assessment
- Employee Assistance Programme
- Sharesave
- Free DBS
- Free Car park
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.
If we have received sufficient applications, this date may be brought forward so please submit your application as soon as possible.