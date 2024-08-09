We have an exciting opportunity for a GP in the Bolton (BL3) area!

I'm currently working with a well-respected GP surgery in Bolton (BL3) who are currently looking for a GP to join their team on a permanent basis.

As a an Salaried GP you can work 4 session per week and you can set your working pattern so you can have the perfect work life balance. The practice is looking to offer up to £11k per session and you'll benefit from 30 days of annual leave + BH.

The practice has free parking and you'll be joining an excellent team who will make you feel welcome to the practice.

The Practice has a good CQC report and a great reputation within the community, which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this Practice.

Benefits

Earn up to £11k per session

Work 4 sessions per week

Set your own hours and day

30 days Annual leave + bank holidays

Free on-site parking

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421