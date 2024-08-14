Bank Oncology Pharmacist | Southend on Sea | Bank | Monday - Thursday

Spire Wellesley Hospital is looking for an Bank Oncology Pharmacist to join our continually developing service. You will work alongside specialist Oncology nurses and consultants to build a rapport with our patients and ensure the highest level of patient care. Work week is currently Monday - Thursday but this could change depending on business needs.



Spire Wellesley Hospital offers comprehensive private hospital services in a comfortable and relaxed environment to patients from across Essex. We believe it's our people that really set us apart, from the very best medical professionals, to our attentive and highly experienced support staff.

The Wellesley has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT. We have had a recent Theatre refurbishment to further upgrade our theatre environment and bringing cutting edge technology to our hospital.

Duties and responsibilities

In this role you will be working as part of a close knit specialist oncology and haematology team who ensure a highly personalised service to our patients.

Liaise with specialist nursing staff to ensure appropriate patient workload daily.

Utilise your planning skills to ensure all chemotherapy medications are ordered and received ready for treatment.

Pre-assessing patients, reviewing test results and assessing their safety to proceed to treatment.

Reviewing and releasing medications at discharge

Follow up calls with patients to review side effects and ensure they have all the support they need.

Who we're looking for -

As the Oncology Pharmacist you will be confident in your ability to work autonomously and continue to develop the service.

GPHC registered

Experience within Oncology Pharmacy

Current dispensing and screening experience

2 years post registration experience in Oncology

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

