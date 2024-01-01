Administrator - Medical Records - Bank

Bank Administrator - Medical Records | Medical Records/Customer Service/Admin | Cardiff | competitive hourly rate

Spire Cardiff Hospital are looking for an experienced Administrator to support our fantastic Medical Records department in a bank role.

Duties and responsibilities:

Our Medical Records team are primarily responsible for the preparation, tracking and accurate storage of all medical records for the hospital. Your tasks will include preparation of records prior to outpatient clinics, transportation to the relevant department and filing once complete. Due to the high number of appointments the hospital completes on a daily basis this is a busy, fast paced role that requires meticulous attention to detail and accuracy.

Who we're looking for:

Previous administration experience is essential

Good computer literacy

Someone with a strong attention to detail who can work accurately under pressure

You will need to be comfortable with the often physical nature of the role

you will be able to work flexibly and be reliable/hardworking

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Alison Roberts

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications