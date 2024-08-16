Theatre Team Leader (Orthopaedics) | Theatre | Full Time | Competitive salary, depending on experience | Permanent | Worcester

We have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Orthopaedic Theatre Team Leader to join our Theatre Department on a full time, permanent basis at Spire South Bank Hospital in Worcester.

Due to expansion Spire Southbank have an exciting opportunity within our Theatre department for an experience Orthopaedic Team Lead. Our award winning CPD and a supportive team mean you're able to develop your skills and develop in your career.

Spire South Bank Hospital has been in operation for 30 years providing quality private healthcare to the local population and beyond, earning a reputation as a leader in Worcestershire. We work with some of the areas most experienced Consultant Surgeons, Anaesthetists and Physicians to deliver tailored, personalised care. We are proud of the positive patient feedback we receive and are currently undertaking refurbishment of our in-patient bedrooms following significant recent investment.



Duties and responsibilities



- Lead a team of skilled staff to provide planned care for patients requiring perioperative intervention.

- Support the theatre manager by providing regular updates and reports on your team and speciality.

- Ability to analyse staff and theatre management problems and coming up with viable solutions

- Provide specialist advice and expertise to the team and consultants.

- Liaise with consultants regarding planning and special requirements for lists.

- Advise and work with SSD and other key departments on specialist equipment that must be kept in good working order.



Who we're looking for



- Registered Nurse or Operating Department Practitioner (HCPC or NMC registration)

- At least 2 years orthopaedic scrub experience

- Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

- Previous leadership experience would be an advantage

- You must be passionate and driven and be able to demonstrate your dynamic thinking

- Completed SFA training would be an advantage

- Supervisory experience is essential



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking



We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.



Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lukala Weber at or 07516 506185

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.