Director of Clinical Services | Chatham | Full time 37.5 hours a week | Perm | Band 8b/8c, dependant on experience plus benefits

Spire Alexandra Hospital is looking for a highly motivated and experienced Director of Clinical Services to provide overall leadership and management to all clinical service areas within the Hospital. This varied role requires you to work across all clinical areas of the hospital working collaboratively with internal and group-level stakeholders.

Spire Alexandra is an elective hospital situated in Chatham that has recently been rated as good by the CQC. We offer a range of surgical specialties, which includes Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Cosmetics, Urology, Dermatology and ENT.



Duties and responsibilities

The responsibilities for this role include but are not limited to:

- Set and maintain clinical practise and standards within Governance and regulatory framework whilst developing and sharing evidence based clinical practise.

- Provide overall clinical leadership and operational management to all areas of the clinical service areas as agreed with the post holder.

- Promote a cost effective, patient focused quality service for the continuing success of Spire Healthcare.

- Provide clear focus on business results; maintaining the balance between quality healthcare delivery and sound financial performance.

- Lead and implement the hospital's clinical strategy and provide support and input to the hospital's overall business strategy, consistent with corporate direction.

- Deputise for the Hospital Managing Director in their absence.

- Act as the Director of Infection Prevention and Control for the Hospital.



Who we're looking for

- You will be a Registered Nurse with valid pin number

- You will have a strong clinical quality background and have knowledge of the CQC process.

- You will have risk management, governance and patient safety and quality experience.

- You will have infection control experience.

- Excellent communication skills.

- Competence across a range of clinical, management and leadership skills

- Professional and clinical knowledge acquired through state registration and further education and development

- Evidence of substantial post registration

- Continual professional development in management and clinically related and relevant subjects



Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- On site car parking

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information,

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Penny Warner at

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.