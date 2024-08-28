Practice Nurse, Wigan

Chase Medical is currently working with a well-established GP surgery in Wigan which is looking for an experienced Practice Nurses to lend their clinical team a helping hand in the following months.

The surgery is offering locum shifts, which are a great opportunity for those interested to pick up the days and hours that suit their own personal needs and have a full control over when and how much they work.

In addition to providing flexible hours, working on a locum basis with Chase Medical is a fantastic way to top up your earnings, especially as we approach the winter holidays, as we offer hourly rate of £28 - £47 (holiday pay included).

Our no minimum hours required policy ensures that you are free to pick up only those shifts that are of interest to you - there is no obligation to take on any sessions, if you don't want to!

We are looking for Practice Nurses who are qualified and confident in seeing patients for Cytology and Chronic Disease Management. If you have additional clinical skills, such as Baby and Travel Immunisations, Flu Vaccinations and Family Planning, get in touch!

You can call Ana on 0114 275 7421 or send your CV to ana.bogdanova@chase-medical.com to discuss your skills, work preferences and our opportunities further.

Chase Medical

We are a leading Primary Care recruitment agency, and we work with around 60 percent of GP surgeries nationwide, providing both clinical (such as Nurse Practitioners, Practice Nurses, HCAs) and non-clinical (such as Medical Receptionists and Summarisers) professionals.

By registering with us, you will gain access to all of our available locum opportunities, and you will have a dedicated recruitment expert who will work hard to find you the work that is most suitable for you, both time- and location-wise. We also have permanent consultants who can support you in your search for permanent position.

We also offer a Referral Scheme and you can earn up to £500 per successful referral, if you know someone else who might be interested in our positions!