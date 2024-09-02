Porter/Essex/Full Time/Day Shifts/May include weekends
Spire Hartswood Hospital have an exciting opportunity for a Porter join the team on a Full Time Permanent basis.
Spire Hartswood Hospital is a 49 bed hospital with 4 theatres and offers a comprehensive range of services and facilities.
Our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business bringing together the best people who are dedicated to developing excellent clinical environments and delivering the highest quality patient care.
Duties and responsibilities:
To provide the highest standards of personal service to patients and staff in all departments and to provide a highly efficient and courteous portering and distribution service throughout the hospital.
- To transfer, transport and guide patients safely around the hospital, as required, in a caring, sympathetic and professional manner
- To collect and deliver clean and dirty linen
- To collect and dispose of refuse, both domestic and clinical where full infection control training will be provided.
- Assist in mail sorting, franking mail as required.
- To assist with the general security of the hospital and associated ground.
- To deliver flowers and newspapers
- To arrange furniture and equipment
- To provide general assistance in all stores and distributive activities
- To assist in the receipt, checking, storage and distribution of goods throughout the hospital.
- To undertake driving duties as required.
- To ensure the maintenance of good working relationships, communications and team work in the hospital and within the department.
- To ensure that all duties are undertaken safely.
- Carry out any other duty that reasonably falls within the general nature and level of responsibility of the post.
Who we're looking for:
- Must be able to communicate with other members of staff and patients clearly
- Personal appearance must be of a high standard
- A clean driving licence is also essential.
- Experience of delivering frontline customer service and working in a similar environment
- Track record of successful customer care in the healthcare sector
- Good communication and organisational skills
- Excellent customer care skills
- Ability to work without supervision
- Caring and sympathetic
- Full and current UK driving licence
Benefits:
We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:
- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
- Free Bupa wellness screening
- Private medical insurance
- Life assurance
Our Values:
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion.
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all.
Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.