Theatre Bookings Coordinator

Theatre Bookings Co-ordinator | Administration | Sheffield |Full Time (37.5hrs p/week) | Permanent

Spire Claremont have an exciting opportunity for a Theatre Bookings Co-ordinator to work with the team on a full time basis, working 37.5 hours per week.

Spire Claremont Hospital has provided first-class independent healthcare at the heart of the South Yorkshire community since 1953. Our hospital is situated among beautifully landscaped grounds in Crosspool, Sheffield and it is situated 3 miles (about 20 minutes) to the south west of Sheffield city centre. Claremont Hospital has 42 beds, three laminar flow theatres, 13 consulting rooms, a static MRI and CT scanner, and plain and digital X-ray. The hospital provides surgery and outpatients with diagnostic imaging services.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Receive all theatre bookings from consultants and/or their secretaries and register them onto HMS / SAP

Process pre-assessment bookings in line with current processes, working closely with nurses and anaesthetists to ensure a complete and comprehensive assessment is carried out for each patient.

Enter and process inpatient/daycase bookings into SAP and ensure correspondence of admission information is received

Liaise with NHS Trusts to assist local and national contract requirements to address waiting lists.

Monitor dates of appointments according to requirements of the contract

What we are looking for:

Previous customer service experience.

Administration, contact centre or database management experience.

Ability to manage own workload including planning, organising, prioritising and problem solving

Experience of dealing with difficult customers/patients.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships, both internally and externally

Evidence of delivering and exceeding customer expectations, with the ability to handle difficult situations

Confident telephone manner being able to communicate with a wide range of customers.

The ability to work effectively as part of a team

High degree of accuracy, methodical. logical using a common sense approach to changing workloads

Innovative and proactive with an ability to work to tight deadlines

Ability to act with tact and discretion and appreciate the confidentiality implications when dealing with personal information

Fully IT literate and a highly competent user of MS Office.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lyndsay Young on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.



