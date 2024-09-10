Imaging Patient Services Administrator | Imaging | Permanent | Full Time | Monday - Friday | Sheffield |

Spire Claremont Hospital are recruiting for an experienced administrator to join the team working with the Imaging department. This is Full Time on a permanent basis working between the hours of 8am - 6pm.

Spire Claremont Hospital has provided first-class independent healthcare at the heart of the South Yorkshire community since 1953. Our hospital is situated among beautifully landscaped grounds in Crosspool, Sheffield and it is situated 3 miles (about 20 minutes) to the south west of Sheffield city centre. Claremont Hospital has 42 beds, three laminar flow theatres, 13 consulting rooms, a static MRI and CT scanner, and plain and digital X-ray. The hospital provides surgery and outpatients with diagnostic imaging services.

Duties and responsibilities:

To provide administrative support as necessary to clinicians, including booking and organising clinics in an appropriate manner to meet their needs;

To register patients on the in-house Patient Administration System (PAS), inputting patient demographics in an accurately and timely fashion to avoid duplication;

To ensure all bookings made or amended via the NHS Electronic Referral System (ERS aka chose and book) are appropriately booked or amended on the CMH PAS, including ensuring all information is complete and in line with any local or national NHS policies applicable at the time;

To manage all new non-ERS referrals, including paper, fax or email, and ensure they are booked in line with applicable local or national NHS policies.

Ensure all administrative tasks associated with new NHS referrals are completed in a timely fashion, including but not limited to order images and making up new patient medical records

Ensure day to day management of the CMH NHS ERS system including resolving Appointment Slot Issues (ASIs), Appointment Booking Issues (ABIs) and other patient problems

Escalating as appropriate any CMH NHS ERS issues that occur and ensure that these are resolved in a timely fashion;

Ensure that all follow-up bookings are made as appropriate whether these are for independent clinicians or inputted into the PAS from booking made by a 3 rd party organisation.

Ensure appropriate checks are undertaken on all outpatient clinics and any issues likely to impact upon the smooth running of the clinic is resolved, inclding that the MDS is complete, gaps in timings are closed (where possible) and double bookings are resolved. This includes ensuring any 3 rd party booked clinics are booked as approprate.

Ensure any local or national PLCV policies are adhered to any any requisit actions are followed, including seeking authorisation / approval as appropriate.

To liaise with Consultants and their secretaries regarding patient queries and urgent messages

To cancel and rearrange clinics on behalf of the Consultants, re-booking their patients for them

Ensure all required data is collected accurately and liaise with relevant staff to resolve any data quality problems to ensure 18-week and contractual data compliance is accurately recorded for all patients.

To complete follow up action after each appointment as indicated on the outcome sheet, for example: make a follow up appointment / discharge back to GP

To work with 3 rd parties where there is a shared pathway and support the patient pathway through management of including:

Onward transfer of patient (particualry STH), following agreed protcols



Arranging any patient transport or translation services as appropriate



Facilitating funding requests for specific patient needs (e.g. particular diagnostic requirements)

Who we're looking for:

A personable individual with the ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team

Good basic PC skills, including Word, Excel and Outlook

Excellent customer service skills

Great communication skills at all levels

Experience in a customer service environment is desirable

Previous experience in administration is essential

Attention to detail

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

