Bookings Administrator/Waiting List Support | Permanent | Full Time| Sheffield | Competitive Salary

Spire Claremont Hospital are recruiting an experienced administrator to join the team working as a Bookings Administrator. This is Full Time on a permanent basis.

Spire Claremont Hospital has provided first-class independent healthcare at the heart of the South Yorkshire community since 1953. Our hospital is situated among beautifully landscaped grounds in Crosspool, Sheffield and it is situated 3 miles (about 20 minutes) to the south west of Sheffield city centre. Claremont Hospital has 42 beds, three laminar flow theatres, 13 consulting rooms, a static MRI and CT scanner, and plain and digital X-ray. The hospital provides surgery and outpatients with diagnostic imaging services.

Duties and responsibilities:

To support the management of Self pay, Insured, & NHS inpatient waiting lists. Working within NHS guidelines in accordance with STH access policy, ensuring efficient and effective use of available resources at all times.

Co-ordinate admissions and associated pre-operative assessment appointments. Working closely with Consultants, patients and multi-disciplinary teams within Claremont Hospital.

Who we're looking for:

A personable individual with the ability to work on own initiative as well as part of a team

Good basic PC skills, including Word, Excel and Outlook

Excellent customer service skills

Great communication skills at all levels

Experience in a customer service environment is desirable

Previous experience in administration is essential

Attention to detail

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lyndsay Young on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.