Bank Pharmacy Assistant

Spire Claremont have an exciting opportunity for a Bank Pharmacy Assistant to join the team working Ad hoc shifts.

Spire Claremont Hospital has provided first-class independent healthcare at the heart of the South Yorkshire community since 1953. Our hospital is situated among beautifully landscaped grounds in Crosspool, Sheffield and it is situated 3 miles (about 20 minutes) to the south west of Sheffield city centre. Claremont Hospital has 42 beds, three laminar flow theatres, 13 consulting rooms, a static MRI and CT scanner, and plain and digital X-ray. The hospital provides surgery and outpatients with diagnostic imaging services.

Duties & Responsibilities:

To assist the pharmacy team to provide an exemplary pharmacy service to the hospital and its customers, working within own level of competence and in accordance with current legislation, accepted professional and ethical standards and Spire Healthcare policies and procedures.

Contribute to the safe and effective use of medicines, ensuring cost efficiency.

What we are looking for:

Undertake activities to assist in delivering pharmaceutical care.

Assist in delivering a pharmacy service that meets individuals' health and wellbeing needs

Assist with the movement and management of medicines.

Modify and structure data, computer records and stock management documents.

Establish and maintain communication with people about routine activities

Contribute to own personal development

Maintain own and others' health and safety and security

Assist in maintaining and developing services.

Ensure own actions help to maintain quality

Ensure own actions support equality, diversity and rights

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lyndsay Young on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.