We have an exciting opportunity for a GP in the Yaxley area!

I'm currently working with a well-respected GP surgery in Yaxley who are currently looking for a GP to join their team on a permanent basis.

As a an Salaried GP you can work up to 8 session per week and you can set your working pattern so you can have the perfect work life balance. The practice are looking to offering £10.5k per session and you'll benefit from 6 weeks annual leave + BH.

The practice has free parking and you'll be joining an excellent team who will make you feel welcome to the practice. The clinical team is made up of:

7 GP partners

4 Salaried GPs

5 Nurse Practitioners and 2 Emergency Care Practitioners

Clinical Pharmacist

An experienced Practice Nursing and HCA team

The Practice has has a good CQC report and a great reputation within the community, which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this Practice.

Benefits

Earn up to £10.5k per session

£5k signing bonus

Work up to 8 sessions per week

Set your own hours and day

6 weeks Annual leave + bank holidays

Free on site parking

