We have an exciting opportunity for a GP in the Yaxley area!
I'm currently working with a well-respected GP surgery in Yaxley who are currently looking for a GP to join their team on a permanent basis.
As a an Salaried GP you can work up to 8 session per week and you can set your working pattern so you can have the perfect work life balance. The practice are looking to offering £10.5k per session and you'll benefit from 6 weeks annual leave + BH.
The practice has free parking and you'll be joining an excellent team who will make you feel welcome to the practice. The clinical team is made up of:
- 7 GP partners
- 4 Salaried GPs
- 5 Nurse Practitioners and 2 Emergency Care Practitioners
- Clinical Pharmacist
- An experienced Practice Nursing and HCA team
The Practice has has a good CQC report and a great reputation within the community, which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this Practice.
Benefits
- Earn up to £10.5k per session
- £5k signing bonus
- Work up to 8 sessions per week
- Set your own hours and day
- 6 weeks Annual leave + bank holidays
- Free on site parking
If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:
Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com
Phone: 0114 275 7421