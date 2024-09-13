For Employers
For Employers
GP
Company logo - click to visit company page
Chase Medical Limited
Other
View 219 jobs
PeterboroughLocation
Peterborough
4 hours ago
Posted date
4 hours ago
SeniorMinimum level
Senior
Part-timeJob type
Part-time
Medicine / HealthcareJob category
Medicine / Healthcare

We have an exciting opportunity for a GP in the Yaxley area!

I'm currently working with a well-respected GP surgery in Yaxley who are currently looking for a GP to join their team on a permanent basis.

As a an Salaried GP you can work up to 8 session per week and you can set your working pattern so you can have the perfect work life balance. The practice are looking to offering £10.5k per session and you'll benefit from 6 weeks annual leave + BH.

The practice has free parking and you'll be joining an excellent team who will make you feel welcome to the practice. The clinical team is made up of:

  • 7 GP partners
  • 4 Salaried GPs
  • 5 Nurse Practitioners and 2 Emergency Care Practitioners
  • Clinical Pharmacist
  • An experienced Practice Nursing and HCA team

The Practice has has a good CQC report and a great reputation within the community, which has been maintained over many years which really demonstrates the success of this Practice.

Benefits

  • Earn up to £10.5k per session
  • £5k signing bonus
  • Work up to 8 sessions per week
  • Set your own hours and day
  • 6 weeks Annual leave + bank holidays
  • Free on site parking

If you are interested in this role, please don't hesitate to contact Rob:

Email: robert.bellamy@chase-medical.com

Phone: 0114 275 7421

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
GP
Company logo - click to visit company page
Chase Medical Limited
Peterborough
4 hours ago
Senior
Part-time