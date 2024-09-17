Nurse Practitioner, Chester

Are you looking for flexible work opportunities in Primary Care local to you? Chase Medical wants to hear from you

Chase Medical Locum Work

Our locum Nurse Practitioners earn £40.50 to £68 per hour, including holiday pay. One 8 hour shift earns you over £300, providing a great way to boost your income.

If you are a Primary Care Nurse Practitioner and you'd like an informal chat about our Primary Care opportunities, please call Chloe on 0114 275 7421, or send an email to chloe.livesey@chase-medical.com

Registering with Chase Medical is quick and easy. Our registration chats are done over the phone at a time that is convenient to you, and often take just 20 minutes to complete. Your dedicated recruitment expert will be on hand to guide you through the registration chat, and to answer any questions you may have.

Permanent Opportunities

Chase Medical also has a number of permanent opportunities available across the UK. Our Permanent team of recruitment experts are available to discuss what you're looking for in a new role and will help take the stress out of job searching. Interested? Give our Permanent team a call on 0114 275 7421.

Chase Medical

Chase Medical is the UK's leading recruitment agency specialising in Primary Care. We work 60 percent of General Practice settings in the UK, and place a large number of Primary Care Clinicians in locum or permanent roles within Primary Care each month. As members of the Recruitment and Employment Confederation, we are compliant and safe, and take pride in the friendly and responsive service we provide to clinicians and centres alike.

We have a great Chase Medical app, providing our clinicians another way to view local and nationwide job opportunities!

Do you know someone who may be interested in our locum or permanent opportunities? Let us know- you could receive up to £500 through our referral reward scheme.