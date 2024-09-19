Spire Gatwick Park Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Deputy Theatre Manager to join our team on a Permanent basis.

Spire Gatwick Park Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments that can be personalised to your needs.

Duties and responsibilities:

You will be expected to demonstrate leadership skills and lead the team clinically though day to day tasks

You will be expected to complete clinical duties on a regular basis

Deputising for the theatre manager when appropriate

Opportunities to take on extra responsibilities' dependant on your passion

Acting as a role model to your team and offering support as and when needed

Who we're looking for:

You must be a registered nurse or ODP with a valid pin with no restrictions on practice

You must have a minimum of 4 years' experience in a theatre setting

You must have previous leadership experience in a Team Leader or Deputy Team Leader capacity.

You will be able to demonstrate your experience across a wide range of specialities.

You must be flexible in supporting the theatre team where required

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Shanice Chapman on

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications