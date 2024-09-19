Lead Endoscopy Practitioner

Endoscopy Team Leader

Endoscopy Team Leader | Endoscopy | Theatres | Band 7 | Southend | Full Time, No Nights.

Are you looking for a step up in your career or maybe just a change? If so, a fantastic opportunity has arisen at Spire Wellesley for an Endoscopy Team Lead, to join our experienced and dynamic team. We offer full support, development and training for the right person who is driven, focused and a team player.

The Wellesley has 3 Theatres (2 laminar flow) and an endoscopy unit, a 33 bedded Surgical Ward covering a wide variety of specialties including Orthopaedics, Bariatrics, General Surgery, Vascular, Plastics, Gynae, Ophthalmology, Spinal, Urology and ENT. We have had a recent Theatre refurbishment to further upgrade our theatre environment and bringing cutting edge technology to our hospital.

Duties and responsibilities:

To manage the endoscopy service and lead the team in the provision of care for patients in a safe and caring environment, in the most efficient and clinically effective way, whilst maintaining the patient's privacy and dignity. To provide leadership, advice and support to other staff in the department and support the Theatre Manager in the overall management of the healthcare environment.

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions

Have a minimum of 3-5 years Endoscopy Team Lead experience.

Experience with leading teams and Mentorship.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care with strong communication skills.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.